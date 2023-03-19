WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An individual was hospitalized on Sunday after leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit in Middle Tennessee.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 that a person with several warrants against him fled from a Williamson County traffic stop on Sunday, March 19.

Authorities reportedly followed that individual until his vehicle ran over spike strips along Interstate 840 in Rutherford County.

According to officials, the reckless driver was brought to the hospital for a “self-inflicted injury.” However, there is no word on the nature of that injury.

This news comes after all lanes were blocked on I-840 East near the Sulphur Springs exit for about an hour Sunday evening.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the lane closures were due to a “medical emergency,” adding that a helicopter had been called to the scene, but a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spokesperson said they were the result of a “police investigation.”

No additional information has been released about this incident.