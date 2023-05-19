PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Perry County woman was arrested Friday in connection with a house fire in Linden.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on April 4, agents joined the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Lobelville Fire Department, and Linden Fire Department in investigating a fire that happened at a home in the 300 block of King Branch Road.

During the investigation, authorities reportedly developed information that indicated the fire was incendiary and that 44-year-old Kimmey Wilson was the one responsible for the blaze.

Wilson was charged with one count of arson and was booked into the Perry County Jail on a $40,000 bond, according to the TBI.