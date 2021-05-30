Perry County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Perry County are searching for a missing woman last seen Sunday afternoon.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Shelia Hopper was last seen on foot on Gilmer Bridge in Lobelville between 4:30-5 p.m. Sunday.

Hopper was last seen wearing a green striped bikini top and blue jean shorts walking toward Highway 13.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 931-589-3911.