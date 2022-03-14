PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A three-day manhunt is now over after police took the fugitive into custody Monday morning after he was found at a secluded cabin on Lost Creek.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Jayson “Porkchop” Mathis was arrested on March 4 and charged with two counts of domestic assault charges. A protection order was then reportedly granted for his wife. On March 8, the PCSO said Mathis made bond, and days later, on Friday, March 10, he removed his ankle monitor, prompting the manhunt.

Monday, officials said Mathis was found in a cabin in a secluded area on Lost Creek. The PCSO SWAT team assisted in taking Mathis into custody.

“The Sheriff wants to thank everyone that assisted by tips and information over the last few days,” the PCSO said in a statement.

Authorities told News 2 three people have been charged with harboring Mathis over the weekend, and three additional people will also be charged.