Perry County authorities searching for missing elderly man with health, vision issues

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

According to Tennessee River Valley News, 85-year-old MacDonald Craig has been missing since about 3 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen walking in the area of North Lick Creek Road, authorities say.

Craig reportedly has health and vision problems.

Staff with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and rescue squad members are actively searching for Craig. Authorities have also reportedly requested air support.