Perry Community Hospital suspending all services for about two months

LINDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Perry Community Hospital in Linden has announced it will be suspending all services, including the Emergency Room, beginning at noon on Friday.

The hospital says the announcement comes due to the COVID-19 effects on its employees, low patient volume resulting in low collection and a poor financial situation.

The hospital plans to open in about two months. It says it will take this time to improve operations and its financial condition.