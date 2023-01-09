WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A third book is up for debate in Wilson County after two were removed from high school library shelves last month.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is up for discussion.

The controversy was scheduled to be discussed during Monday night’s Wilson County School Board meeting. However, due to illness, it was postponed and a new date is expected to be announced soon.

The Wilson County School Board was expected to hear a recommendation from the book review committee as well as several people expressing their concerns from both sides.

“This book has been around for more than 20 years,” said Wilson County parent Lindsey Patrick-Wright who is against removal of the book.

Lindsey Patrick-Wright is a retired librarian. She said “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is a classic. The novel was published in 1999 and later produced into a movie.

“It’s the story of a possible neurodivergent kid that goes through high school after he lost his good friend to suicide,” said Erin Moore, another Wilson County parent against the removal of the novel.

The book is the latest up for debate in Wilson county. Last month, two books were removed after the majority of Wilson County school board members said they were inappropriate for high schoolers.

“We can’t remove all of the stories that might challenge or offend, because if we do, then we remove art and experience and representation,” Moore said.

“I believe the citizens of Wilson County are not aware of the degree of the sexually explicit material that are in these books,” Ingrid Holmes, a parent for the removal of books in Wilson County said.

The book review committee recommended that the two stay on the mature reading list – which requires parents to be notified if their child would like to check out the book. However, the school board voted to remove them altogether.

“There is already measures in place that give parental control and provide community review of these books and the board still dismissed that,” Patrick-Wright said.

“We are saying it’s very explicit and does not belong in a scholastic children’s library. I have a 14-year-old grandson; I can’t imagine putting this stuff in front of that child,” Holmes added.