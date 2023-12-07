SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — PepsiCo Beverages North America announced it will relocate its downtown Nashville distribution warehouse facility to a larger facility in Smyrna next year.

The town of Smyrna reported the new facility will be the largest PBNA facility in the south and second largest in the country, which would allow the company to “accommodate years of future business growth in the ever-expanding greater Nashville area.”

Site development is underway in Smyrna, with the new facility is expected to open in spring 2024.

“We are excited to welcome PepsiCo Beverages North America to our town next year and look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.” stated Mary Esther Reed, Mayor.

The new-build facility in Smyrna’s Southpark Distribution Park will allow PBNA to better serve the greater Nashville region and beyond, according to a release.