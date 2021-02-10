Pennyrile Electric preparing for potential outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ice is in the forecast and local power companies are ready for power outages.

Ice weighs down trees and power lines and if it accumulates enough, lines and limbs will snap, leading to loss of power.

News 2 spoke with Brent Gilkey, VP of Member Services & Communications at Pennyrile Electric, to learn more about how they are preparing for this inclement weather. Pennyrile Electric serves many communities in Southern Kentucky where the most significant ice accumulation is anticipated.

“Over the last couple of days, you know, we’ve been reviewing the weather forecast and going into our emergency response plan, making sure that we were prepared for whatever comes our way. So a lot of the crews have been taking this opportunity to clean out their trucks and making sure they’re stocked with the materials that they need to respond whenever they’re dispatched,” Gilkey said.

The last major ice storm to hit this area was in 2009, but since then Gilkey tells us there have been a few changes.

“Our new lines are designed to accommodate about a quarter of an inch of ice. So, that’s not to say that we don’t see problems before that, or they can’t hold a little more than that, but that quarter inch is where we start to see a few things, you know, start having issues.”

If your power goes out, call or text your local power company. If you see a downed line, do not go near it and do not drive over it.