PEGRAM, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for four suspects after more than $20,000 was stolen from an ATM in a matter of minutes.

It all happened Friday morning around 2:15 a.m. at the Reliant Bank on Highway 70 in Pegram.

Surveillance footage shows the bandits arriving in a Ford F 250 stolen from Nashville. Three suspects immediately jumped out with crowbars and approached the ATM.

Lt. Ken Miller called the heist highly coordinated and efficient.

“Yes sir, it took [the] two about two minutes to gain access to that machine.”

Footage from a camera inside the machine showed the men furiously working to pry open the box. The bandit’s faces were under their ski masks, but it was hard to see anything distinguishable.

Once the men peeled the outer layer of the ATM, the crooks took heavy chains to the safe door. The driver backed up, then accelerated.

With a tug of the chain, the heavy door was torn off and tossed across the parking lot.

“That’s about a quarter to half-inch plate that they snatched out of there,” Miller said.

The force also toppled the machine itself and pulled it from the secured pedestal.

All four men struggled to lift the heavy unit. Once upright, they got access to the cash.

In about two minutes, the men stole more than $20,000.

Miller said the men knew how to access the ATM and they knew what kind of vehicle to bring to their heist.

“I have seen this in other jurisdictions where they steal a vehicle for the job. And it is usually a heavier-duty pickup truck if they can find one. This one was an F 250 Ford diesel.”

Because the bad guys were covered head to toe, making a positive identification is difficult. To crack this case, detectives said it may come down to the public calling in a tip to law enforcement.

Officials said the four men appear to be Black. Three were slender young men. Detectives said the driver appeared to have a more stocky build. Investigators said there have been no other crimes reported like this in the area.