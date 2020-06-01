Peg Leg Porker has employees tested for COVID-19 following large weekend gatherings in Nashville, 1 tests positive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Peg Leg Porker officials told News 2 that one employee did test positive for COVID-19 on Monday. They said the employee was completely asymptomatic. The owner Carey Bringle, had every employee tested due to large gatherings in Nashville this weekend. Bringle said he wanted to lookout for the safety of his staff, and customers.

Peg Leg Porker posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

The post went on to say: Although we have erred on the side of caution and of course followed CDC and public health guidelines (this employee is completely asymptomatic), we will close our doors until Thursday, at the earliest, to not only test the staff, but to have our entire restaurant sanitized by a professional cleaning company. We have been and will continue to monitor temperatures of our staff, and comply with all government guidelines and regulations. Please note, NO ONE will be allowed to return to work with any symptoms or fever or be permitted to come back into the building until they have a negative (test) result. As a team, we will continue to operate out of an abundance of caution and we have and will continue to do everything we can to keep our staff and our customers as safe as possible. The reality is that while we can control what happens inside our building, people do not work 24 hours a day / 7 days a week. We are doing whatever we can to keep our customers and staff safe when they are here and will continue to ensure our guests are both informed and our staff is adhering to guidelines. We are here to serve and will continue to beat this thing no matter what it takes. Thank you for your support and patronage. Peg Leg Porker

