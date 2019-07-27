Pedestrians struck in two separate accidents in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two pedestrians were struck Friday night in separate incidents in Clarksville, police said.

According to a release, the first incident happened just after 8 p.m. Friday night. A red Dodge Dakota driven by 38-year-old Charles Suttle was traveling south on Ft. Campbell Blvd when a pedestrian was struck.

Police said the driver didn’t see the pedestrian until impact. The pedestrian was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center via LifeFlight and is now listed as stable. Officers detected the odor of alcohol on Suttle and conducted a field sobriety test.

Suttle was arrested and charged with DUI. His bond was set at $2500.

According to a release, the second crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. A 32-year-old male walked out onto the road at the 3000 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd directly into the path of a 2011 Chevy Impala.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to Vanderbilt and is in stable condition with multiple fractures.

No charges have been filed in the second accident.