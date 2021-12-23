SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials have opened an investigation after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 109 in Sumner County Thursday morning.

Sheriffs told News 2 a tractor-trailer struck the person in northbound lanes. According to authorities at the scene, the man was walking on the highway as he had previously crashed his vehicle, which left it disabled.

For a few hours, the northbound lanes of State Route 109 were closed at Old 109. Since then, the roadway has opened.

It is unclear the status of the injuries the pedestrian sustained.