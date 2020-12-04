Pedestrian killed on Interstate 40 westbound in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Communications confirms to News 2 that a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 40 westbound near Exit 219 in Hermitage.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. and the roadway westbound is now closed, not expected to be reopened until at least midnight Friday.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto alternate routes at this time. News 2 is on the way to the scene to get more information.