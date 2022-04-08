MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking to identify the driver of a vehicle that reportedly hit and killed a 32-year-old man in Macon County early Friday morning.

THP said around 12:34 a.m., 32-year-old Charles Key Jr. of Westmoreland, was walking in the northbound lane of Akersville Road in Macon County. Authorities said an unknown vehicle then struck Key, who died from sustained injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Cookeville District THP Dispatch at (800) 434-6393.