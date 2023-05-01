BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in Bedford County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday on Midland Road.

According to the crash report, the vehicle was reportedly traveling east on Midland Road when it hit the pedestrian who was also going east on Midland Road while riding the scooter.

The pedestrian, identified as 36-year-old Andres Velasquez, died from their injuries while the vehicle left the scene of the crash, according to THP.

No other information was released.