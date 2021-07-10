Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40 eastbound near Fesslers Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed after being hit by a car early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened at around 1:10 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 40 eastbound near Fesslers Lane.

The preliminary investigation shows the man, who was wearing black pants and a black shirt, was walking on the interstate when he was hit by a Chevrolet Traverse. The driver stopped and called police after the collision. No charges are expected against the driver.

The pedestrian died at the scene and did not have any identification on him. Police are conducting fingerprint analysis to identify him.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.