Pedestrian killed in Clarksville crash identified

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed Sunday night while crossing northbound lanes of Fort Campbell Blvd. in the area of Quin Lane.

According to Clarksville Police, 39-year-old Torrie Roach was struck by the driver of a 2013 Jeep Cherokee. The driver did not see Roach because she was wearing dark-colored clothes in a dimly-lit area.

Roach was transported to Tennova Healthcare Clarksville Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed in the crash.

Clarksville Police report this is the second pedestrian death so far in 2020 in the area.