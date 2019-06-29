Pedestrian killed crossing Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed while trying to cross Old Hickory Boulevard Friday night, according to Metro police.

Officers were called to Old Hickory Boulevard near Nolensville Pike in South Nashville around 10 p.m. Friday after the man was hit by a car.

According to police, 56-year-old Paul K. Skotarski was attempting to cross the street around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Lexus Sedan driven by 62-year-old Glenda Knox-Carter.

Knox-Carter told police she saw Skotarski on the sidewalk and then attempt to cross the street. He cleared her traffic lane but suddenly jumped into her path to avoid a car in the lane next to her.

Police said Skotarski was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He had a Maryland I.D. with him.

According to investigators, Knox-Carter was not impaired and the preliminary cause of the accident is Skotarski being in the roadway outside the crosswalk.