WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet Monday morning.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Sunset Drive.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the crash is under investigation. The THP did not say if the victim was transported from the scene to a hospital or how severely the pedestrian was injured.
The eastbound lanes remain closed to traffic.
No additional information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.