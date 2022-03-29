HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hermitage late Monday night.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 10:18 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Tyler Drive and Lebanon Pike.

Officers said a man was walking in a poorly lit area when he was struck by a black SUV. According to police, the driver did not stop after the crash and the pedestrian was not walking in a crosswalk.

According to Metro police, the pedestrian was taken to Skyline Medical Center and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time, but police say the man is expected to survive.

No other information was immediately released.