Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by train in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police and Metro Fire are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian and a train on Alta Loma Road in Madison.

According to Metro Police, the victim was struck by a train around 7:15 p.m. CSX was notified and is responding to the scene as well.

Nashville Fire Department attempted rescue of the victim who has life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Details regarding what led up to the accident are not clear at this time.

