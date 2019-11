NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said I-40 West is closed near the Charlotte Avenue exit after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

Officials said the pedestrian was walking near the roadway and was struck by a car. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the victim has not been identified.

I-40 West is closed at the Charlotte Avenue exit for the time being. No timetable was given on when the roadway would open back up.

No other information was released.