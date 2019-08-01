Pedestrian hit, killed crossing Clarksville road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 47-year-old woman was hit and killed by an SUV while crossing a road in Clarksville Wednesday night.

Clarksville police responded around 8:45 p.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of of Tiny Town Road near Preachers Mill Road.

Upon further investigation, officers determined a 47-year-old woman was attempting to cross Tiny Town Road, when she was struck in the roadway by a white Dodge Durango being driven by a 32-year-old woman.

Police said the pedestrian was transported from the scene and died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges had been filed, officials added.

