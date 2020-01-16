Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-24 in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle along Interstate 24 in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on I-24 East near Shelby Avenue.

According to Metro police, a person was in the middle of the interstate, carrying a bag that had emptied out onto the road. That person was hit by oncoming traffic and did not survive, officers said.

All lanes of I-24 eastbound were shut down near Shelby Avenue, with traffic being diverted at the split from I-24E onto I-65N. The roadway reopened to traffic just before 4 a.m.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.