Breaking News
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-24 in East Nashville
Closings
Overton County Schools

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-24 in East Nashville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
I-24 East at Shelby fatal

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle along Interstate 24 in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on I-24 East near Shelby Avenue.

According to Metro police, a person was in the middle of the interstate, carrying a bag that had emptied out onto the road. That person was hit by oncoming traffic and did not survive, officers said.

All lanes of I-24 eastbound were shut down near Shelby Avenue, with traffic being diverted at the split from I-24E onto I-65N. The roadway reopened to traffic just before 4 a.m.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar