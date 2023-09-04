HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near an intersection in Hermitage late Sunday night.
Metro police said the crash happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Tyler Drive on Sunday, Sept.4.
Authorities reported that the pedestrian died at the scene and the driver stopped after the crash occurred.
It remains unclear whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk or if the driver involved faces any charges.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.