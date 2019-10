HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning along the interstate in Hickman County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports the collision happened around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 eastbound at mile marker 156.

The pedestrian did not survive, troopers said.

No other information has been released.

