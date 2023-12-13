GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Springfield Highway remains closed after a pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Springfield Highway, north of the Louisville interchange.

Authorities reported that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

According to Goodlettsville police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and waited for law enforcement after the crash.

The northbound and southbound lanes remain closed as the investigation into the crash remains underway.

No additional details about the crash were immediately released.

