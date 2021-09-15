Pedestrian hit, critically injured in crash on Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a crash Tuesday night on Elm Hill Pike that left a pedestrian with critical injuries.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when a pedestrian was walking on Elm Hill Pike and they were struck by a vehicle near Twin Elms Court.

The driver of the vehicle initially left the scene to get an interpreter because he did not speak English very well, according to Metro police.

However, Metro police said he returned to the scene and cooperated with officers and their investigation.

The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. There’s no word if any charges will be filed.

No additional information was immediately released.