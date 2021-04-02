Police: Pedestrian hit by train in Portland

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CSX, Train Generic_32981

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland officials responded to a train crash involving a pedestrian Friday night.  

Portland Police Chief Jason Williams told News 2 a man in his late 30s was seriously injured after he was reportedly sitting on the tracks.

The crash happened on Highway 109 behind Portland East Middle School. The incident involved a CSX train.  

The patient was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but his condition is unknown.  

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss