Police: Pedestrian hit by train in Portland

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland officials responded to a train crash involving a pedestrian Friday night.

Portland Police Chief Jason Williams told News 2 a man in his late 30s was seriously injured after he was reportedly sitting on the tracks.

The crash happened on Highway 109 behind Portland East Middle School. The incident involved a CSX train.

The patient was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but his condition is unknown.