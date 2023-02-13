WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was critically injured after he was hit by a car in Franklin Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near a parking lot on Frazier Drive.

Franklin pedestrian crash
(Photo: WKRN)

Franklin police reported the 61-year-old victim was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he was hit by a car exiting the parking lot of a Dr. McDonald’s.

The victim was reportedly carrying Contributor newspapers and a vendor ID at the time he was hit. It is not known if he was selling papers at the time he was hit.

No charges have been filed against the 32-year-old driver from Hermitage and Franklin Police Traffic Unit Officers are investigating.

Anyone who may have seen something that could be helpful is asked to call 615-794-2513.