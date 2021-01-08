Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck last weekend on West End Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police tell News 2 that a 30-year-old man who was critically injured last Sunday on West End Avenue near Murphy Road has died.
According to investigators, Andrew Miller was struck at 7:30 p.m. in the far-left lane of West End Avenue just across from the entrance to his apartment building by an eastbound 2006 Honda Civic.
The driver of the Honda Civic told investigators that she did not see Miller until just before she hit him. She swerved to the right in an effort to avoid him just before impact. Neither the driver of the vehicle nor her two passengers were injured.
Miller was reportedly outside of a crosswalk, with the nearest one being 345 feet from the point of impact. That section of the roadway, investigators noted, was well lit at the time of impact and the investigation is ongoing.