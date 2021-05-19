Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Metro police said the man was struck just after 12:30 a.m. while walking across the road near Plus Park Boulevard, right off Interstate 24.

The man hit was transported to a Nashville hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers said they are looking at surveillance video from the area to determine what happened.

No identifying information was immediately released about the man killed.