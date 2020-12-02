Pedestrian deaths rise in Nashville despite pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2020 has already surpassed 2019 in pedestrian deaths for Nashville and across the state.

According to Metro Police, 37 people have been struck and killed while walking or biking in Nashville, meaning four more people have been killed this year than last.

In Tennessee, that number is even larger; 148 people have died so far this year, up from 128 in 2019, according to the state’s website.

“With less traffic on the road drivers can actually go faster,” Walk Bike Nashville Advocacy and Communications Director Lindsey Ganson said. “You’re hearing from people in neighborhoods and on local streets that there’s just more people speeding down their local street than ever.”

Speed combined with more people getting out and about because of the pandemic is creating more opportunities for deadly accidents.

“Walking is one of the easiest, safest ways right now to stay healthy and get outside,” Ganson said.

According to Ganson, simple changes to intersections where fatalities have happened can go a long way. Walk Bike Nashville is working with Metro government to install more crosswalks on pikes and boulevards.

“We don’t have to fix every street in Nashville; we don’t have to engineer every roadway to make sure drivers obey the speed limit. But, we should fix the streets we know are dangerous,” Ganson said. “We don’t expect drivers to drive miles out of their way to make a left hand turn. We shouldn’t expect people walking to walk a mile to a crosswalk.”

The group is also starting to evaluate where street lighting is needed and where signals could provide longer intervals for people to cross the roadways.

Ganson hopes by establishing more safety measures, more lives will be saved in Nashville.