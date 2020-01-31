Pedestrian deaths becoming trend in Nashville

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far in 2020, there have been five deadly crashes involving pedestrians in Nashville. This is coming off of a record high of 32 pedestrian deaths in 2019. 

News 2 researched the crashes and found some interesting trends.

In 2020, a majority of the crashes happened where there was no crosswalk at all, or the crosswalk wasn’t used. Three of five were on a highway or major roadway, including Gallatin and Charlotte Pike.

We also looked back at all 32 pedestrian fatalities of 2019.

Many happened at night, in the dark. About half of them, happening in or around downtown Nashville. The rest, mainly near major roadways through town. A lot of them happened around 8:30.

According to Walk Bike Nashville, historically, more than 80 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur on state-controlled arterial roads, have speed limits more than 30 mph, with multiple lanes, few safe crosswalks and a high number of transit riders.

