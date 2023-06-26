LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Lawrence County early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 64 near Pulaski Highway.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved only the pedestrian and another vehicle.

Circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately released.