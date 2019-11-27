Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Lebanon road

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Lebanon.

It happened around 8 p.m. on College Street near East Spring Street.

According to police, a driver traveling northbound reached the top of a hill and struck a male pedestrian, who was in the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, officers said.

No other information has been released.

