Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Lebanon road

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Lebanon.

It happened around 8 p.m. on College Street near East Spring Street.

According to police, a driver traveling northbound reached the top of a hill and struck a male pedestrian, who was in the roadway. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, officers said.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

