NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Metro police reported he assaulted and pointed finger guns at officers while walking down Interstate 65 Sunday.

Metro police responded to mile marker 91 on I-65 in response to a pedestrian who was seen walking southbound along the median. According to an affidavit, officers attempted to get the man’s attention by activating sirens and emergency blue lights on their vehicles.

Documents state the defendant, Joshua Davis, ignored the requests and began pointing finger guns at officers and other traffic. Davis then made his way to the right shoulder of the interstate where officers exited their vehicles and commanded Davis to stop walking, but he reportedly ignored the requests.

Officers reported Davis then began concealing his hands, which led officers to go “hands-on” and detain him. Officials said during the arrest, Davis resisted and bit the left forearm of one of the officers and grabbed another officer’s watch, ripping it off by breaking the wristband.

Davis was taken into custody and is being held in the Metro jail on charges that include assault of an officer, vandalism and evading arrest.