Peaceful rally for George Floyd held in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Organizers and citizens marched through downtown Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon in a largely peaceful display for George Floyd, a man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week.

Organizers of the rally called on unity, peace, and an end to what they call ‘unjust policing’. Law enforcement agencies were on scene including Murfreesboro Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol, some officers were on horseback.

Nothing at the rally seemed to indicate that things would escalate, but some business owners in Murfreesboro did choose to board up ahead of today’s planned event.

“Everybody needs to be treated fairly,” said attendee Gloria Harris, “It’s about us getting out and making sure our voices are heard. It’s not about the cops, it’s about everybody joining together and people who aren’t of the black voice speaking up. It’s about unity…”

A woman at the rally did pass out and was taken away in an ambulance, her condition is unknown at this time.

