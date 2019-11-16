Paw classic will unleash this morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) will feature adoptable pets at the third annual Paw Classic on Saturday, November 16th.

The Paw Classic raises awareness, money and donations for MACC while helping find forever homes for Davidson County’s shelter animals. A vintage-style hockey tournament, the Paw Classic features 60 athletes using wood hockey sticks and wearing retro-style uniforms.

The tournament will be held at Ford Ice Center, Bellevue, from 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with four teams of 15 players at all skill levels competing in this exciting amateur event. All hockey players are donating the proceeds from their entry fee to MACC.

“The purpose of this event is to raise both awareness about what MACC does for our community and funds to support these efforts,” said Jeff Medolla, founder of both the Paw Classic and the Shelter Cup, an amateur tournament series benefiting MACC.

“MACC is Nashville’s only open admission shelter, meaning they accept all animals at any time. They help nearly 7,000 animals a year and they need our help, whether that’s through volunteering or raising money, to continue to provide services for both animals and their humans,” Medolla said. “We hope these annual tournaments bring to the light the importance of what MACC does for our community.”