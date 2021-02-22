Patrol vehicle hit while deputy helps stranded driver in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Grundy County deputy’s cruiser was hit by a passing driver as the deputy helped a stranded motorist on the side of a highway Sunday night.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Logan Faulkner was heading west on Highway 399 around 6 p.m., when he saw a disabled Chevrolet Blazer in the westbound lane.

Deputy Faulkner stopped to help and activated his blue lights, according to investigators.

While the deputy was speaking with the driver of the Chevrolet Blazer, he said the driver of a silver Chrysler Sebring struck the Blazer and Deputy Faulkner’s patrol vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but there was damage to several of the vehicles involved, including the deputy’s cruiser.

The crash remains under investigation by Tennessee Highway Patrol.