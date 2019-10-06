Pastor carrying cross in Wilson Co. for domestic violence

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Did you see a man carrying a huge cross for dozens of miles on Lebanon Pike in Wilson Co. Saturday?

He’s a pastor “taking up the cross” walking 50 miles in two days to raise awareness and funds for Domestic Violence. It’s part of the church’s “Redemption Project” — hoping to open a crisis intervention ministry for high-risk families of domestic abuse and sexual assault and their families.

On the cross– each purple ribbon represents domestic violence victims. Each black ribbon represents the victims who died in domestic violence-related homicides in Tennessee last year.

Currently, there are no shelters for domestic violence victims in Wilson County, TN.

Pastor David Ashley with Pump will continue Sunday down Mt. Juliet Rd. ending at Charlie Daniels Park at approximately 3 p.m.