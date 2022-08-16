NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 5-year-old boy is being remembered by his pastor as a ball of energy who loved hugs and brought joy to a lot of people.

LaVonte’e Williams was shot in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna Monday night.

Bishop Dr. Belita McMurry-Fite of Heaven’s View Baptist Church said she had just baptized LaVonte’e the day before.

“He was so excited on that Sunday. And when it came time for him to get baptized he was ok, and then the water was little bit cold and it kind of got to him, so he kind of teared up a little bit but then he got ok and once he got his baptismal certificates and church member certificate, he was excited and a smile was on his face like none other,” Bishop McMurry-Fite said.

She remembers LaVonte’e attending church each Sunday and eating chicken nuggets with her grandson, Nate.

“He was the light of the party, if you will. He would always have such a great smile, no matter what he was going through,” Bishop McMurry-Fite said. “He had a warm spirit, he had a hug for everyone. He always made sure he got a hug or two from me each time he saw me.”

Although his life was cut short, she said five years was all LaVonte’e needed to show others his light.

“A young man that just started life, but God had him on assignment. And we all are, some are short, some are longer. But to look at his life and to get something from him, we can see the peace of God. And I can honestly say that I saw that in him each time,” Bishop McMurry-Fite said.