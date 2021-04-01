Passengers removed from plane at Nashville airport after disturbance onboard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three passengers were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight at Nashville International Airport Wednesday night after an apparent disturbance onboard that resulted in at least one arrest.

A warrant states airport police responded just before 7 p.m. to gate A-1 for “possible unruly passengers.” An airline employee told officers that three male passengers had been removed from the aircraft after they began “arguing and using curse words toward another family onboard,” according to police.

Officers said they spoke with one of the passengers, a 32-year-old man, who had “glassy watery eyes, a thick slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.” When police escorted him away, they said he began yelling obscenities around other passengers, causing a scene in the airport.

The man was arrested and booked into the Metro jail around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. News 2 is not identifying the man, as both of his charges are misdemeanors.