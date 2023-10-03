SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed after a car crashed into a building, both of which caught fire, early Tuesday morning in Gallatin.

The vehicle crashed into the Gallatin Title Loan building on Main Street.

(Courtesy: City of Gallatin)

According to the city of Gallatin, the vehicle and building both caught fire but was quickly extinguished by emergency crews.

A passenger inside the car died from their injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal and Gallatin Police Department. No additional information was immediately released.