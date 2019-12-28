Passenger killed in crash on I-24 West near Spence Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A passenger was killed in a single-car crash on I-24 West in Nashville Saturday.

The crash happened on I-24 West near Spence Lane. Police identified the passenger as 61-year-old Steven Giese.

Metro police say Giese was the front seat passenger in a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer driven by his son, 33-year-old Steven Giese II.

Police say Giese II lost control of the SUV while negotiating a curve in the roadway and struck a wall on the front passenger side.

Giese was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Giese II was not injured.

Officers say there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement.