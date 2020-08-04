Passenger killed, driver sought in North Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash late Monday night in North Nashville.

Officers responded just before midnight to a crash at Buchanan Street and 16th Avenue North, where they located an injured female. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives determined the female was the passenger in the vehicle. They said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a utility pole, then ran from the scene, leaving the female behind.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.