Passenger killed, driver injured in Cheatham County crash

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash on the interstate in Cheatham County early Wednesday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a vehicle went off the road along I-40 eastbound near mile marker 189.

According to investigators, a passenger in the vehicle was killed, while the driver was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.