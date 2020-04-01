1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Passenger killed, driver injured in Cheatham County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash on the interstate in Cheatham County early Wednesday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a vehicle went off the road along I-40 eastbound near mile marker 189.

According to investigators, a passenger in the vehicle was killed, while the driver was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories