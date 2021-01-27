Passenger dies after crash in Overton County

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cookeville man was killed in a crash that also injured his wife in Overton County Monday afternoon.

A report from Tennessee Highway Patrol states a 77-year-old woman was driving east on Moore Road near Stoney Creek Road around 1:30 p.m., when she failed to negotiate a downhill curve and left the road.

Her vehicle traveled down a steep embankment and rolled, before coming to a rest in a river at the base of the hill, according to investigators.

Troopers said Cecil Gentry, an 82-year-old passenger in the vehicle, was killed in the collision. His wife, who was driving the vehicle, was injured, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.