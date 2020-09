RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on I-840.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue crews said a tractor trailer overturned at milemarker 58.5 eastbound on I-840. The truck was hauling lime.

Officials said there are minor injuries and only one lane is open.

Expect traffic delays for a few hours.

No other information was immediately released.

